Top 5 Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (MO, PM, VGR, UVV, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Altria Group Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Philip Morris In is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Vector Group Ltd ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 3.0.

Universal Corp follows with a a current ratio of 5.8, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 11.8.

