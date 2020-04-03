Top 5 Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (UVV, PM, MO, VGR, XXII)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Universal Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $82.10. Philip Morris In is next with a sales per share of $19.04. Altria Group Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $10.24.
Vector Group Ltd follows with a sales per share of $10.20, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $0.20.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Universal Corp and will alert subscribers who have UVV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share universal corp philip morris in altria group inc vector group ltd :xxii 22nd century group inc