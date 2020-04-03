MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (UVV, PM, MO, VGR, XXII)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:28am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Universal Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $82.10. Philip Morris In is next with a sales per share of $19.04. Altria Group Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $10.24.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a sales per share of $10.20, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $0.20.

