Top 5 Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MO, VGR, PM, XXII, UVV)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Altria Group Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.4 million. Vector Group Ltd is next with a an RPE of $915,000. Philip Morris In ranks third highest with a an RPE of $367,000.

22nd Century Group Inc follows with a an RPE of $311,000, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $87,000.

