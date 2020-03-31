Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MTG, WSBF, PFSI, TBNK, WAFD)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mgic Invt Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 33.6%. Following is Waterstone Finan with a sales growth of 74.0%. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 260.4%.

Territorial Banc follows with a sales growth of 286.7%, and Wash Fed rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 296.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wash Fed on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.65. Since that call, shares of Wash Fed have fallen 30.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.