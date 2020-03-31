MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MTG, WSBF, PFSI, TBNK, WAFD)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:40am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mgic Invt Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 33.6%. Following is Waterstone Finan with a sales growth of 74.0%. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 260.4%.

Territorial Banc follows with a sales growth of 286.7%, and Wash Fed rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 296.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wash Fed on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.65. Since that call, shares of Wash Fed have fallen 30.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth mgic invt corp waterstone finan pennymac finan-a territorial banc wash fed

Ticker(s): MTG WSBF PFSI TBNK WAFD

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.