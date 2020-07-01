Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (OCN, CASH, FDEF, NYCB, UBNK)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.30. Following is Meta Financial G with a a price to book ratio of 0.79. First Defiance ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.84.

Ny Comm Bancorp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.93, and United Financial rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.04.

