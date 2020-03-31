Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (FBC, WSBF, KRNY, BFIN, WD)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Flagstar Bancorp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 5,836.7%. Waterstone Finan is next with a EPS growth of 5,238.1%. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,432.8%.

Bankfinancial follows with a EPS growth of 3,243.2%, and Walker & Dunlop rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,943.5%.

