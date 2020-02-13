Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (AGM, OCN, PFSI, WD, FBC)
Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 95.14. Following is Ocwen Finl Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 84.34. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.86.
Walker & Dunlop follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.88, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.51.
