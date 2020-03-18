Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WAFD , CFFN , TRST , NYCB , NWBI )

We looked at the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD ) ranks first with a gain of 13.01%; Capitol Federal (NASDAQ:CFFN ) ranks second with a gain of 12.11%; and Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST ) ranks third with a gain of 12.06%.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) follows with a gain of 10.47% and Northwest Bancsh (NASDAQ:NWBI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.91%.

