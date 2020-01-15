Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (IMMR, DDD, AVID, CRAY, SSYS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Immersion Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.76. Following is 3D Systems Corp with a sales per share of $5.87. Avid Technology ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.03.

Cray Inc follows with a sales per share of $10.26, and Stratasys Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $12.39.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Stratasys Ltd on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Stratasys Ltd have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Stratasys Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.