Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (HPE, EFII, XRX, NCR, HPQ)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hewlett Packa ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.3%. Following is Elec For Imaging with a projected earnings growth of 1.6%. Xerox Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.5%.

Ncr Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.9%, and Hp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 19.0%.

