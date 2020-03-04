Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (DBD, NCR, AAPL, XRX, KODK)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks highest with a sales per share of $60.48. Following is Ncr Corp with a sales per share of $54.15. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $48.39.

Xerox Corp follows with a sales per share of $40.26, and Eastman Kodak Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $35.98.

