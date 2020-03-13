Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (IMMR, AAPL, NCR, HPE, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Immersion Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,243.8%. Following is Apple Inc with a ROE of 4,086.3%. Ncr Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,703.2%.

Hewlett Packa follows with a ROE of 545.7%, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 333.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hewlett Packa on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.88. Since that call, shares of Hewlett Packa have fallen 33.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.