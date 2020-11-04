Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SSYS, EFII, AVID, DBD, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Stratasys Ltd ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 114.9%. Elec For Imaging is next with a EBITDA growth of 78.5%. Avid Technology ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 69.3%.

Diebold Nixdorf follows with a EBITDA growth of 67.0%, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 66.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Elec For Imaging on January 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Elec For Imaging have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Elec For Imaging for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.