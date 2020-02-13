Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (AVID, NCR, DBD, XRX, AAPL)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Avid Technology ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.65. Following is Ncr Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.08. Diebold Nixdorf ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.31.

Xerox Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.60, and Apple Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.82.

