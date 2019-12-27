Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Beta (KODK, DBD, SSYS, DDD, NCR)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks highest with a a beta of 2.8. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a a beta of 1.8. Stratasys Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.7.

3D Systems Corp follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Ncr Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eastman Kodak Co on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Eastman Kodak Co have risen 35.5%. We continue to monitor Eastman Kodak Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.