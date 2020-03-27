Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Beta (KODK, DBD, SSYS, DDD, NCR)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks highest with a a beta of 2.8. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a a beta of 1.8. Stratasys Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.7.

3D Systems Corp follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Ncr Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.6.

