Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (SCSC, AXE, AVT, SYX, CDW)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.

Scansource Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 79.0%. Anixter Intl Inc is next with a sales growth of 399.6%. Avnet Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 417.8%.

Systemax Inc follows with a sales growth of 812.6%, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 865.1%.

