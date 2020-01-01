Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (SCSC, AXE, AVT, SYX, CDW)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.
Scansource Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 79.0%. Anixter Intl Inc is next with a sales growth of 399.6%. Avnet Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 417.8%.
Systemax Inc follows with a sales growth of 812.6%, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 865.1%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Scansource Inc and will alert subscribers who have SCSC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth scansource inc anixter intl inc avnet inc systemax inc cdw corp/de