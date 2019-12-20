Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (SYX, ARW, AVT, SCSC, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Systemax Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.69. Arrow Electronic is next with a a P/E ratio of 11.05. Avnet Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.48.

Scansource Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.77, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 16.70.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synnex Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Synnex Corp have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor Synnex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.