Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (TECD, CDW, SNX, NSIT, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Cdw Corp/De is next with a a current ratio of 1.3. Synnex Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Insight Enterpri follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

