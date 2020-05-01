Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Beta (PLUS, AVT, CDW, SCSC, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Avnet Inc with a a beta of 1.0. Cdw Corp/De ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Scansource Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

