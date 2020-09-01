Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TECD, NSIT, SNX, ARW, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,017.6%. Insight Enterpri is next with a sales growth of 2,220.6%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,122.0%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a sales growth of 1,253.8%, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,039.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tech Data Corp on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Tech Data Corp have risen 49.5%. We continue to monitor Tech Data Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.