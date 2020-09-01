MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TECD, NSIT, SNX, ARW, PLUS)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:13am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,017.6%. Insight Enterpri is next with a sales growth of 2,220.6%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,122.0%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a sales growth of 1,253.8%, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,039.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tech Data Corp on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Tech Data Corp have risen 49.5%. We continue to monitor Tech Data Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

