Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (TECD, SCSC, CDW, ARW, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Following is Scansource Inc with a an RPE of $1.9 million. Cdw Corp/De ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.8 million.

Arrow Electronic follows with a an RPE of $1.5 million, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Scansource Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Scansource Inc in search of a potential trend change.