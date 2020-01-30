Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (TECD, SCSC, AXE, PLUS, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Scansource Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Eplus Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

