Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (AXE, ARW, SCSC, TECD, CDW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Anixter Intl Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5. Arrow Electronic is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1. Scansource Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1.

Tech Data Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Anixter Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have AXE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.