Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TIVO, ATEN, CVLT, SYMC, RUBI)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.27. A10 Networks Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.02. Commvault System ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.94.

Symantec Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.98, and Rubicon Project rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rubicon Project on December 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Rubicon Project have risen 15.3%. We continue to monitor Rubicon Project for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.