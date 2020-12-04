Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (MSFT, ORCL, TIVO, PRGS, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Microsoft Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%. Following is Oracle Corp with a EBITDA growth of 21.1%. Tivo Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 32.3%.

Progress Softwar follows with a EBITDA growth of 47.0%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 76.0%.

