Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ZUO, NOW, PFPT, VRNS, RPD)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:25am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest sales growth.

Zuora Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,005.9%. Servicenow Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,901.5%. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,722.9%.

Varonis Systems follows with a sales growth of 3,217.2%, and Rapid7 Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,763.2%.

Ticker(s): NOW PFPT VRNS RPD

