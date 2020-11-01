Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SYMC, FTNT, QLYS, RHT, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Symantec Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 185.5%. Fortinet Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 140.8%. Qualys Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 100.9%.

Red Hat Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 90.4%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 76.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $158.21. Since that call, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have fallen 4.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.