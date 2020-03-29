MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (NOW, ORCL, FEYE, SYMC, MSFT)

Written on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 200.9. Following is Oracle Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 107.5. Fireeye Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.7.

Symantec Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 99.4, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 17.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

