Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Beta (RUBI, VMW, PFPT, ORCL, FEYE)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Rubicon Project ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Vmware Inc-Cl A with a a beta of 1.3. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Oracle Corp follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rubicon Project on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.15. Since that call, shares of Rubicon Project have fallen 37.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.