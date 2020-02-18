Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RUBI , VMW , NOW , CVLT , MSFT )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks first with a gain of 4.72%; Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.24%.

Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) follows with a gain of 0.98% and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.89%.

