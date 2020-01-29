Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RUBI , VMW , NOW , MSFT , FTNT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.64%; Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks second with a gain of 2.53%; and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks third with a gain of 2.23%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 1.97% and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.53%.

