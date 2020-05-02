Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RUBI , PFPT , MSFT , NOW , VMW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks first with a gain of 4.77%; Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.42%; and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.29%.

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) follows with a gain of 3.19% and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.06%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rubicon Project on December 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Rubicon Project have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Rubicon Project for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.