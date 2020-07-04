Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PFPT , RPD , VRNS , MSFT , NOW )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) ranks first with a gain of 11.68%; Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks second with a gain of 10.18%; and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS ) ranks third with a gain of 7.60%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 7.44% and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.61%.

