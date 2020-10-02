Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AP, WOR, HAYN, ATI, CRS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a an RPE of $228,000. Following is Worthington Inds with a an RPE of $341,000. Haynes Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $355,000.

Allegheny Tech follows with a an RPE of $423,000, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $445,000.

