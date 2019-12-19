Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (CMC, CRS, ATI, NUE, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Commercial Metal ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Carpenter Tech with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Allegheny Tech ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Nucor Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

