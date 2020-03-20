Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SCHN, AKS, CRS, RYI, ZEUS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Schnitzer Steel ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 828.7%. AK Steel Holding Corp. is next with a EPS growth of 1,745.5%. Carpenter Tech ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,936.4%.

Ryerson Holding follows with a EPS growth of 3,200.0%, and Olympic Steel rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,235.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schnitzer Steel and will alert subscribers who have SCHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.