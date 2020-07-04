Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (X, AP, SXC, MSB, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Us Steel Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Ampco-Pittsburgh is next with a a current ratio of 1.7. Suncoke Energy I ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Mesabi Trust follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

