Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (HAYN, STLD, RS, NUE, ATI)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Following is Steel Dynamics with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Reliance Steel ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Nucor Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Allegheny Tech rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

