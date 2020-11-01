Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (ATI, CMC, CRS, SXC, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Allegheny Tech ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.63. Commercial Metal is next with a a P/E ratio of 25.89. Carpenter Tech ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 21.39.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.16, and Reliance Steel rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 18.98.

