Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (WOR, MSB, RS, STLD, SCHN)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:23am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Worthington Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.28. Mesabi Trust is next with a FCF per share of $3.47. Reliance Steel ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.26.

Steel Dynamics follows with a FCF per share of $2.39, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.01.

Ticker(s): WOR MSB RS STLD SCHN

