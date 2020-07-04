Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HCC, WOR, MSB, RS, STLD)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Warrior Met Coal Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.50. Worthington Inds is next with a FCF per share of $4.28. Mesabi Trust ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.47.

Reliance Steel follows with a FCF per share of $3.26, and Steel Dynamics rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.39.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc on March 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.37. Since that call, shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc have fallen 14.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.