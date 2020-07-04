MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HCC, WOR, MSB, RS, STLD)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Warrior Met Coal Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.50. Worthington Inds is next with a FCF per share of $4.28. Mesabi Trust ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.47.

Reliance Steel follows with a FCF per share of $3.26, and Steel Dynamics rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.39.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc on March 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.37. Since that call, shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc have fallen 14.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

