Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (TMST, CMC, ATI, RYI, ZEUS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Timkensteel ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 339.4%. Commercial Metal is next with a EBITDA growth of 120.4%. Allegheny Tech ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 119.8%.

Ryerson Holding follows with a EBITDA growth of 50.1%, and Olympic Steel rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 38.9%.

