Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NUE , CMC , X , ATI , STLD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Steel industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.48%; Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.99%; and Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) ranks third with a gain of 0.86%.

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI ) follows with a gain of 0.74% and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.59%.

