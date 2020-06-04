Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (PRTY, BGFV, BNED, BBW, SIG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Party City Holdc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.03. Following is Big 5 Sporting with a a price to book ratio of 0.08. Barnes & Noble E ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12.

Build-A-Bear Wor follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.15, and Signet Jewelers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.15.

