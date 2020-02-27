Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (FIVE, TIF, ULTA, TSCO, DKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Five Below ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%. Tiffany & Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

Tractor Supply follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%.

