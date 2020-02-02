Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Beta (SPWH, BGFV, BKS, HIBB, TIF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Big 5 Sporting is next with a a beta of 0.6. Barnes & Noble ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Hibbett Sports I follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Tiffany & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

