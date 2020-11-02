MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (FIVE, ULTA, HZO, DKS, TSCO)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Five Below ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,776.8%. Ulta Beauty Inc is next with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,170.5%.

Dick'S Sporting follows with a sales growth of 843.8%, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 703.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dick'S Sporting. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dick'S Sporting in search of a potential trend change.

