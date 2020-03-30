Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (HZO, WINA, DKS, TSCO, FIVE)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $718,000. Following is Winmark Corp with a an RPE of $657,000. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a an RPE of $558,000.
Tractor Supply follows with a an RPE of $527,000, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $473,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marinemax Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.79. Since that call, shares of Marinemax Inc have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
