Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (PRTY, HZO, TCS, ODP, SBH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Party City Holdc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Marinemax Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8. Container Store ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Office Depot Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9, and Sally Beauty Hol rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marinemax Inc and will alert subscribers who have HZO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.